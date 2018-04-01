Inside Source From England Camp Claims Dele Alli Is 'Blowing His Chances' of Starting at World Cup

Dele Alli might be blowing his chances of starting for England at the World Cup this summer - according to an inside source from the Three Lions camp.

The Tottenham star returned from the most recent international break having barely featured against the Netherlands and Italy, and the midfielder has been relatively out of sorts at club level.

The two-time Young Player of the Year has not hit the same heights as the previous couple of seasons, and Gareth Southgate and his staff supposedly have concerns over Alli's form and focus.

The insider said, as quoted by the Mirror: "Dele is a talented boy but there is a feeling in the camp that he is blowing his chance. He needs to quickly re-focus or he won’t be going to Russia as a nailed-on starter.

"There is a serious danger Gareth Southgate will turn to other players like Jesse Lingard and Raheem Sterling to fill that role because they have gained his trust."

Alli, still only 21, is sure to be scrutinised intensely between now and the end of the season, especially by Southgate who has shown he isn't afraid to make big calls.

The former MK Dons prospect will surely be selected to go to Russia, but whether he will line up as a starter remains to be seen at the moment.

Southgate names his final squad before the FA Cup final on May 19.

