Juventus Ultras Reportedly Attacked Milan Staff Bus Before Saturday's Serie A Clash

A small group of Juventus fans yesterday targeted an AC Milan bus on its way to the stadium ahead of the hugely important fixture.

Gazzetta Dello Sport has revealed that the bus, which was carrying various members of Milan staff, was attacked on the way to the match.

Luckily, no one was injured during the incident, with a broken window being the only casualty. Those involved had their faces covered with masks, which suggests the attack was pre-planned and may have been meant for the bus carrying the players.

AC Milan staff bus attacked on their way to the #juvemilan game...pic.twitter.com/CmNoKkpaK5 pic.twitter.com/xozTXK0hrE — Gilles (@GrimandiTweets) March 31, 2018

Juventus went on to win the game 3-1 and "sent out a signal" to the rest of the league with an impressive second half display, according to manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Paulo Dybala gave the Old Lady the lead before former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci equalised before half-time.

Two goals in the final 11 minutes from Juan Cuadrado and Sami Khedira secured the victory for Juve, a win which now puts them four points clear of second-place Napoli.

They had drawn 1-1 with Sassuolo earlier on in the day and that gave Juventus the opportunity to steal a march on their rivals - an opportunity they grabbed with both hands.

With just eight games to go, the Bianconeri are likely to claim their seventh Serie A title in a row, lengthening what has been a dominant period in Italian football.

However, the top two sides do face each other on 22 April and if Napoli can claim a victory, it would lead to a nervy end of the season for those in Turin.