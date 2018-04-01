Liverpool Fans Concerned Over English Defender After Poor Display Against Crystal Palace

Liverpool fans are worried about Trent Alexander-Arnold starting against Manchester City in the Champions League after he was played off the field by Wilfried Zaha in Saturday's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Mo Salah's late goal gave Liverpool a crucial win that keeps them in pole position for a place in next season's Champions League, but Alexander-Arnold endured a torrid afternoon at the hands of Palace winger Zaha.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Zaha gave the young defender the slip before being fouled by Loris Karius for a first half penalty, which Luka Milivojevic converted to give Palace the lead.

Joe Gomez's injury, picked up on international duty with England, means that Alexander-Arnold is almost certain to start against City on Wednesday, and many Liverpool fans are concerned about how he will deal with the pace and trickery of Leroy Sane.

Concerned about TAA chances against Sane next week. Might be time to bring Clyne back into the mix? #lfc — James Tebay (@Tebay91) March 31, 2018

Clyne needs to be starting on Wednesday. TAA has much to learn, and those lessons should not be taught in the Champions League against an opposition like Manchester City. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) March 31, 2018

TAA vs. Zaha matchup was maybe the most lopsided I’ve seen in some time. Everyone in the ground, including both players, knew where the ball was going and that Zaha would get his cross off. Terrifying. Clyne needed back ASAP. #LFC — Keegan M. Brennan (@KMichaelBrennan) March 31, 2018

As you can see, the common opinion is that Nathaniel Clyne should be brought back into the team to add some much-needed experience. But Clyne has not played for the Reds since last season and is unlikely to be rushed back for such a huge game.

Jurgen Klopp has made a habit of supporting his players through periods of indifferent form, and this approach has served him well, with both Dejan Lovren and Loris Karius showing signs of improvement lately.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Though he does occasionally show his lack of experience, Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a fine season for Liverpool. He was restricted to cameos last year but has become a regular starter for the Reds this season, making 14 appearances in the Premier League.

He netted his first goal for his boyhood club against Hoffenheim in Champions League qualifying, and got his first league goal against Swansea on Boxing Day.