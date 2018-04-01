Man Utd Ready to Spend Up to £200m to Catch City This Summer After Disappointing Campaign

Ed Woodward is preparing for a busy summer alongside Jose Mourinho that will see Manchester United splash £200m, according to reports.

The Portuguese manager is aware that some within the club are not confident whether he is the right man to take the club forward, with the Red Devils currently 16 points behind runaway league leaders Manchester City as well as out of the Champions League.

However, according to The Sun, the club's executive vice-chairman is ready to prove to the owners as well as some fans that the 55-year-old is the perfect man for the job, and will work closely with the self-proclaimed 'Special One' at the Carrington training complex on signings and departures this summer.

Mourinho's targets to improve his squad ahead of next season include Napoli’s Jorginho, Juventus’ Alex Sandro, Tottenham Hotspur duo Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld, Glasgow Celtic’s Kieran Tierney and Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin.





Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo, Matteo Darmian are all set to face the Old Trafford exit door to finance the boss' wishes, with centre-back pairing Chris Smalling and Phil Jones also said to be under threat.

However, despite the recent departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whose contract was torn up ahead of his switch to LA Galaxy, Manchester United will not be in the market for a striker this summer.

“We have (Romelu) Lukaku and Marcus Rashford as number nines, and of course Marcus can play right and left, but Marcus is a striker", Mourinho said.

“Alexis (Sanchez) can play as a striker, (Anthony) Martial can play as a striker, so without having another Lukaku, we have three more players that can play as a nine.