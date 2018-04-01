Mourinho Praises Man Utd's First Half Performance & Hails Lukaku After Milestone Premier League Goal

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has hailed the first half of his side's 2-0 win against Swansea City as one of the best he's seen them play this season.

The Portuguese boss enjoyed a comfortable win over the South Wales outfit. And the result also pushed them back into the second spot on the table.

This is a first: Jose Mourinho and Carlos Carvalhal are currently sat together giving a post match press conference. pic.twitter.com/Y4RlZ5kxo3 — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) March 31, 2018

Speaking via United's website following the game, Mourinho praised the quality put on show in the first half but admitted that Swansea were allowed to do too much in the second.

"[The first half] was one of the best halves we have played at Old Trafford this season. 2-0 was very short, not just in terms of our chances to score, but in terms of our quality and the beauty of our football," he said.

"The second half was different, we gave them the chance they didn't have in the first half. We gave them the ball to try and create something, we went a little bit down, maybe six of our players had international football that can tire and ache. They probably let the game and the intensity go down and felt the game was under control."

Romelu Lukaku has scored his 100th PL goal and is the 5th youngest player to reach that milestone



Youngest players to 100 PL goals

Michael Owen (23y 134d)

Robbie Fowler (23y 283d)

Wayne Rooney (24y 100d)

Harry Kane (24y 191d)

Romelu Lukaku (24y 322d)#MUFC #PL pic.twitter.com/5cP7IsqIhk — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 31, 2018

Romelu Lukaku, who scored the Red Devils' first, recorded his 100th Premier League goal with his strike in the first half.

"Yes it is [a great record], but I say again football is not just about the goals he scores, it is much more than that and I am really happy with that," Mourinho said, referring to the milestone. "But more important than that is the victory, the three points and we are there."