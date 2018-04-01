Mourinho Praises Man Utd's First Half Performance & Hails Lukaku After Milestone Premier League Goal

By 90Min
April 01, 2018

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has hailed the first half of his side's 2-0 win against Swansea City as one of the best he's seen them play this season.

The Portuguese boss enjoyed a comfortable win over the South Wales outfit. And the result also pushed them back into the second spot on the table.

Speaking via United's website following the game, Mourinho praised the quality put on show in the first half but admitted that Swansea were allowed to do too much in the second.

"[The first half] was one of the best halves we have played at Old Trafford this season. 2-0 was very short, not just in terms of our chances to score, but in terms of our quality and the beauty of our football," he said.

"The second half was different, we gave them the chance they didn't have in the first half. We gave them the ball to try and create something, we went a little bit down, maybe six of our players had international football that can tire and ache. They probably let the game and the intensity go down and felt the game was under control."

Romelu Lukaku, who scored the Red Devils' first, recorded his 100th Premier League goal with his strike in the first half.

"Yes it is [a great record], but I say again football is not just about the goals he scores, it is much more than that and I am really happy with that," Mourinho said, referring to the milestone. "But more important than that is the victory, the three points and we are there."

