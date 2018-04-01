New LA Galaxy Signing Zlatan Ibrahimović Gives Classic Interview After Stunning Debut

Footballing icon Zlatan Ibrahimović gave a classic interview following his sensational debut for his new club LA Galaxy yesterday, after netting twice late on to give his side a dramatic 4-3 winner over LA FC in the MLS.

Speaking after the victory, via the Independent, the 36-year-old was full of his characteristic cockiness, claiming: "I heard the crowd saying 'We want Zlatan, we want Zlatan'. So I gave them Zlatan. They were pushing me and I was giving back."

The Swedish sensation had good reason for his bullish post-match words, after turning the game around after his late introduction into the match. In the 77th minute, Ibrahimović scored a stunning, long range half volley, before nodding home the winning goal deep into stoppage time.

The domineering forward will be delighted to have got the final chapter of his career off to a flying start, and will be eager to play a pivotal role in his side's push for the MLS title. Ibrahimović has enjoyed success throughout Europe across his career, winning league titles with the likes of Ajax, Inter, AC Milan, Juventus and Paris Saint Germain.

