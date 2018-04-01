PHOTO: Arsenal Mascot Gunnersaurus Spotted Carrying Wenger Out Banner in Latest Protest

The media storm surrounding Arsène Wenger's future at Arsenal is set to heat up once against after the club's mascot, Gunnersaurus, was pictured holding up a sign during a recent protest that read: "Wenger out, not 2019 now."





Arsenal fans have been voicing their opinion about their long-lasting French manager for some time, with what was once a minority of fans in north London that protested Wenger now turning into a majority.

I tried to support Wenger.I was wrong. I got to everyone. I was wrong. Wenger out.What ever happens I don't care anymore this is a disgrace — Poets Corner (@PoetsCornerUK) August 27, 2017

Players and staff have remained largely silent until recently, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'accidentally' liking a Wenger Out tweet last season the only time an Arsenal player has expressed any opinion on the 68-year-old's reign at the Emirates.





However, hours before Arsenal's lunchtime kick off against Stoke City on April 1, Gunnersaurus was seen in a crowd of disgruntled Arsenal fans outside the Emirates protesting against their manager.





It has been rumoured that the Arsenal mascot, who had to borrow a Wenger Out snapback from ArsenalFanTV's DT for the protest, labelled the Gunners' boss a "fraud" and urged young fans to remember "this is Arsenal Football Club, not Arsène FC."

Image by Ben Carter

This shocking picture has been doing the rounds online and it is expected that the club could look to appoint a new mascot before their Europa League match against CSKA Moscow on Thursday.





Early reports suggest that the north Londoners are drafting up potential successors to Gunnersaurus already, with one idea rumoured to be a lifesize cannon - in reference to the club's crest - with a face drawn on it.





I did mention it was April 1 earlier in this article, didn't I?