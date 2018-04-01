PHOTO: Injured West Brom Star Pictured in Birmingham Nightclub Hours Before Burnley Loss

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Gareth Barry was pictured posing with students in a nightclub only hours before his side's crucial Premier League clash with Burnley on Saturday.

Photos of the experienced Baggies ball-winner appeared on social media ahead of the Midlands side's 2-1 defeat to the Clarets.

The former England international was not scheduled to feature in the contest due to injury; however, boss Alan Pardew questioned his player's decision to spend the evening in Snobs, a popular nightclub in Birmingham city centre.

There’s only one Gareth Barry!!! Game v Burnley tomorrow but hitting snobs harder than uni students = massive dedication ! What a man vote for him player of the season🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RqvtpYWMNt — Ewan Hunter (@Hunter10Ewan) March 31, 2018

"Was it wise to do that on the eve of a game? Probably not", the West Brom manager said, as quoted by Metro. "I know he was in for treatment this morning and he was on time. His engagements off the football pitch in his personal life are his personal life."

Despite Barry not scheduled to feature in this weekend's Premier League bout, Baggies fans were less than pleased with their midfielder, and, according to the same source, aired their grievances online.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

"He’s not interested in WBA, he’s just riding out his career for wages, fit enough to go out boozing & dancing, should be fit enough to play", a Hawthorns support wrote. Another added: "Drop him."

Barry's latest actions come after he and three teammates, Jonny Evans, Jake Livermore and former Wales goalkeeper Boaz Myhill, allegedly commandeered a taxi while in Barcelona during West Brom's warm weather training camp in February.

The quartet apologised for their actions and, according to the Irish Mirror, the club continues to investigate the incident.