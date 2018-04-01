Pundit Danny Murphy Brands Liverpool Ace As a 'Cheat' After Simulation Booking in Crystal Palace Win

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy has hit out at Liverpool ace Sadio Mané after he was booked for simulation in the Reds' 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

Speaking on the popular football highlights program, via Goal, the former Liverpool midfielder tore into the Anfield favourite's antics, stating: "I think Jurgen Klopp was right, there was contact. But the delay in going down meant for me it was a dive and a yellow card. I understand full speed why somebody could get it wrong and think differently.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

“But to be fair to the referee and his assistant, they were spot on. You’ll see it now better, we’ve had the replay to look at, but when you see the little bit of contact, look at the delay, there and he goes. I still think that’s cheating and that’s a dive and a yellow card. I think the referee deserves credit for that."

Despite Mané's booking, Liverpool will be delighted with their performance at Selhurst Park, which saw the club come back from a goal down to secure a vital win in the race for the Champions League qualification places. Goals from Mané and Salah ensured the three points for Klopp's side, who now sit third in the Premier League table with 66 points.

Meanwhile, Klopp has claimed he was pleased with his side's result over the Eagles, but contended that his side still need to improve.

The Reds now move on to face Manchester City in the Champions League quarter final this, where they will hope to produce a solid performance at Anfield to give them a solid scoreline to defend in the second leg.