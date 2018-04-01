Rafa Benitez Insists Newcastle Are Not Yet Safe Despite Crucial Win Against Huddersfield

Rafa Benitez has insisted that Newcastle are still not safe - despite his side's resilient 1-0 victory over a hapless Huddersfield on Saturday at St James' Park.

The Magpies picked up a vital three points thanks to Ayoze Perez's winning strike 10 minutes from time. The Spaniard was expertly found by Kenedy and he converted from eight yards out to inflict further misery on fellow relegation strugglers Huddersfield.

This result means that Benitez's side are now seven points clear of the relegation zone with seven games remaining. They also have a game in hand on the teams below them which only increases their chances of survival.

Benitez said after the game, as quoted by Chronicle Live: “Forty points is the target, so we have to carry on. We are happy, but we carry on.”

He then admitted that it had been a real battle to claim all three points against a resilient Huddersfield side.

He continued: “We know this could be this kind of game. We knew we were playing against a team that is well organised, who play good counter-attack, they are physically strong, so it was a question of staying calm and trying to take our chances - we didn’t do it in the first half - but still staying organised to control the game.

“We had a period of time in the second half when they were quite dangerous on the counter-attack, and that’s what we needed to control.

“In the end, I think we deserved to win against a team, I will say again, that is well organised and was quite dangerous."

Newcastle have seven games left to ensure their Premier League survival. Their next two matches will be tough tests for Benitez's side, as they travel to Leicester next weekend, before hosting Arsenal a week later.

