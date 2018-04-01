Twitter Reacts As Ross Barkley Recovers From Injury & Plays for Chelsea's Reserves

Ross Barkley's nascent Chelsea career has been blighted by injury problems but he appears to be nearing a return to full fitness, having played for the club's development squad on Saturday.

A hamstring injury kept the 24-year-old Englishman sidelined at Everton for the first half of the season, before Chelsea brought him to Stamford Bridge for £15m in a surprising January transfer.

He made his Blues debut against Arsenal in a 2-1 League Cup semi final defeat and also played against Newcastle in the FA Cup, before making his Premier League bow in a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth on the final day of January.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He has not played for Chelsea since then, having suffered a recurrence of his hamstring troubles, and it remains to be seen how he will fit into Antonio Conte's plans once he is ready for inclusion once more.

The club tweeted a picture of Barkley from Chelsea's Premier League 2 match against Derby County on Saturday, and some Blues supporters on Twitter were less than impressed to see him playing for the youth team.

We're back underway in PL2 action away at Derby, where #CFCDev lead 2-0 at the start of this second half. pic.twitter.com/lmspdkiuqm — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 31, 2018

Ross Barkley has gone from being one of the brightest English prospects to playing against Derby u23s in the space of 3 years... https://t.co/t1DxMPHtDZ — ● (@aaron_dunkley99) March 31, 2018

Ross Barkley playing for the youth team when he should be in consideration for the World Cup https://t.co/qIbuoCUovc — Títílayọ (@t_chels19x) March 31, 2018

Others were quick to point out that the best course of action might not be to throw a recently-sidelined player back into a full-throttle Premier League match.

Not sure, coming back from an injury maybe? Sometimes they do that, not a bad idea tbh — Dean (@iamdean99) March 31, 2018

He needs fitness so he’s playing in this game. Definitely not ready to play in arguably our biggest game of the season to date. — Bryan (@ChelseaFCBryan) March 31, 2018

Guys... Playing Barkley at this level makes sense... he’s getting back to full fitness, people need to calm down — Chelsea FC Hub (@CFCLondonIsBlue) March 31, 2018

(You may also be interested in Antonio Conte Admits Uncertainty Over Chelsea Future Ahead of Huge Tottenham Clash)

Barkley has made 22 appearances for England since making his international debut in 2013, but the last of these was against Australia in May 2016.

He was part of Roy Hodgson's squad at Euro 2016 but remained on the bench for all four of England's matches and has not returned to the side since Gareth Southgate's appointment.