VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Bemused When Told By Reporter Just How Many Goals He's Scored This Season

Yep, Mo. You really have scored THAT many...

Egyptian Mohamed Salah made it 37 for the season in all competitions with his winner against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool looked on course to drop two points against the Eagles at Selhurst Park, but up stepped their talisman to strike late on to secure a crucial 1-2 victory, and one that is now highly likely to result in Champions League qualification at the end of the season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Salah, who is on course to secure this season's player of the year gong, was interviewed after the game alongside captain Jordan Henderson, and gave a comical reaction when informed by the reporter just how many goals he has scored this season.

His lovable chuckle serves as a reminder just how humble the winger is. Not once this season has his form gone to his head, and his mixture of attitude and ability have seen him cement hero status at Anfield and back in his homeland.

Even Mohamed Salah can't believe how many goals he's scored this season. pic.twitter.com/T5xAVQuWVd — Anfield Express (@AnfieldExpress) April 1, 2018

His goal against Palace saw him equal Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as the highest scoring African in a single Premier League season (29), and he also became the first player to score in 21 games in a PL campaign.

There are still six games left for Salah to play in and add even more goals to his incredible tally - he needs just two more to equal the record set by Alan Shearer, Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo (31).

