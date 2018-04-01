West Ham Star to Seek 'Certain Assurances' Before Putting Pen to Paper On New 3-Year Deal

West Ham goalkeeper Adrian is considering his future at the club after growing frustrated with his treatment this season.

The Spaniard, who arrived at the club in 2013 from Spanish outfit Real Betis, is one of the Hammers' longest serving players currently in the dressing room and has spent his time in London in and out of the side.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

At the end of his debut season he had replaced number one Jussi Jaaskelainen and was the runner-up to Mark Noble for the club's Hammer of the Year gong.

He held the number one spot for a couple of seasons before Darren Randolph came into the side.

This season he has been fighting it out with Joe Hart to start, with the on loan Manchester City goalkeeper being given plenty of chances despite his poor form.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

As reported by West Ham news site Claret & Hugh, Adrian isn't particularly happy with his treatment this season, and wants assurances of regular game time before committing to a contract extension.

He was dropped again recently following a poor display of his own against Swansea, and the recalled Hart kept a clean sheet against Southampton at the weekend, meaning the Englishman could keep his place going forward.

He will be given the chance to convince again at the end of the month though against Manchester City at the London Stadium, because Hart will be inelligible against his parent club.

