6 of the Best Moments From a Potentially Decisive Weekend of Premier League Action

The return of Premier League football couldn't have come soon enough, with football fans forced to endure a week of pointless international friendlies that were, for the most part, as dull as dirty dishwater.

Thankfully, this weekend, we were once again able to bask in another week of top class club football, with Manchester City taking one step closer to lifting the Premier League trophy they were destined to win from the word go this season.

Elsewhere, Manchester United, Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal, Burnley, Leicester City, Newcastle United and West Ham United were all on the favourable end of their results, picking up three points as the season comes to its closing stages.

Here are six of the best moments from the weekend's action...

Best Goal

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

They don't come much better than Christian Eriksen's equalising strike against Chelsea on Sunday. Receiving the ball from the wing, the Danish midfielder took one touch, looked up and hammered an absolute worldie beyond the reach of Blues goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

The flight of the ball defied belief, arcing over the Chelsea defence and crashing into the net off the underside of the crossbar - an unstoppable effort by anyone's standards.

Following that goal Eriksen will be brimming brimming with confidence, having earned himself a reputation as one of Spurs' most influential players, which is no small feat when you're competing with the likes of Dele Alli, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane for that title.

Best Assist

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In a team full of superstars and big names, Eric Dier has often gone under the radar this season. However, it is hard to overlook the Englishman's contribution this time around.

With the scores level at 1-1 and Chelsea trying to survive a period of Spurs exercising their overwhelming superiority on the day, Dier created a goal from virtually nothing. Starting the move from inside his own half, the versatile 24-year-old played an inch-perfect pass over the top, finding Dele Alli as he burst clear into the Blues' box.

Although Alli still had a lot to do, the England starlet brought the ball under control masterfully with one touch and calmly slotted home to give the visitors the lead.

Best Save

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It may seem a bit of a cop out that the best keeper in the Premier League has been selected for the best save of the weekend, but David De Gea's heroics once again saved United's blushes at the weekend.





In their 2-0 win over relegation candidates Swansea, De Gea was alert to any danger that threatened the Red Devils' goal, with the Spaniard shutting out the Swans in impressive fashion.





With Mourinho's men sitting pretty with a two goal lead, the ball fell to on loan Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham. The England starlet turned impressively, found space from close range and launched a shot destined for the back of the net. Thankfully De Gea was alert, making a reflex save to palm the shot away from danger and maintain his clean sheet.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Not many footballers can claim to be as good at politics as they are with a ball at their feet, but there may be some legitimacy to that claim should it be made by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

With his home nation of Egypt undergoing their presidential elections over the past week, the 25-year-old winger accrued more than one million votes from voters who opted to spoil their ballot paper and vote for the Liverpool talisman over the other presidential candidates.

Although Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi retained his place as Egypt's head of state with 92% of the votes you've just gotta question some of his credentials. Has he ever sent Egypt to the World Cup finals? No. Has he become the first ever Egyptian to score a Premier League hat-trick? No.





Mo Salah, on the other hand, has... #SalahForPresident.

Best Attitude

OLIVER GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being chosen as the player with the best attitude over the weekend? Whatever happened to the egocentric man that was supposed to upset the balance of the Gunners dressing room?

Following the Gabon striker's actions last week, surely the notion that he isn't a team player will be allayed for some time. After his grandmother passed away on Tuesday, the Arsenal striker pulled out of international duty with Gabon, but was quick to return to action for his club as they faced Stoke City on Sunday.

After breaking down a stubborn Stoke defence, Aubameyang notched a brace and with the former Dortmund man on for a hat-trick Arsenal were awarded a penalty. However, in a hugely admirable and unselfish move, Auba allowed struggling striker Alexandre Lacazette to take the penalty in order to regain some confidence. A classy move for someone who is supposedly troublesome.

Best Pantomime Villain

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Crystal Palace fans will undoubtedly feel aggrieved by Sadio Mane's performance on Saturday. The Senegalese winger was at the centre of a whole load of controversy throughout Liverpool's victory at Selhurst park and was undoubtedly lucky not to see red for the second time this season.

The 25-year-old saw his first card when he dramatically keeled over in the box following a challenge from James McArthur. Whether or not it was a dive remains a contentious subject, as does the referee's decision too book the Liverpool attacker.

Early in the second half Mane endeared himself to the Palace fans even further by scoring the equaliser before luckily escaping a second yellow. After feeling he was fouled on the edge of his own box, Mane deliberately handled the ball. Just how he escaped a second booking is a mystery. Needless to say he was subbed soon after.