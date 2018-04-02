Absolutely No Chance: Jupp Heynckes Dismisses Real Madrid's Chances of Signing Star Bayern Striker

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes has poured cold water on the rumours linking Poland forward Robert Lewandowski to Real Madrid, claiming the Spanish side have "no chance" of signing the star striker this summer.

Lewandowski's changing of agents this season sparked talk of a move to the Bernabeu, with Madrid reportedly desperate to sign a world-class centre-forward at the end of the season.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

The Champions League holders are said to have identified Lewandowski and Tottenham's Harry Kane as chief targets, later settling on the Poland international as he would cost way less than Kane's £174m valuation.

Bayern, though, are adamant the striker will remain at the Allianz Arena past the end of the current season.

"Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has already said it: with Robert, Real Madrid have no chance at all," Heynckes told reporters during a press conference on Monday (H/T Goal).

Jupp on @lewy_official's future: "Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has already made this clear: Real Madrid have absolutely no chance of acquiring Robert." #SFCFCB #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/L9OTScBdhb — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 2, 2018

Real and Colombia attacker James Rodriguez is now on loan at Bayern, having agreed a two-year loan deal with the German side last summer. It is believed that Los Blancos are considering using the player as a makeweight in a bid to land Lewandowski, but Heynckes has suggested that no decision has been made on the player's future on Bayern's end.

"Of course, I knew him before he came to Bayern," he said. "When I took over the team in the autumn, he wasn't physically fit. He is stronger physically now, he's a completely different player.

"He has integrated into the group and he feels very good. He'll definitely play at Bayern in the coming season but Bayern must decide what happens beyond that."

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Julian Weigl Admits Bayern Munich Are a 'Class Above' Dortmund After Humiliating 6-0 Loss)

Heynckes, though, refused to get drawn in on the futures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, with both players' contracts expiring at the end of the season, adding: "I have my opinion on Ribery and Robben. But I will hold back here with my recommendations," he said after being questioned.

"The club will know what they are and will decide in due course."