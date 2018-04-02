Adam Lallana Facing World Cup Misery After Picking Up Potential Season-Ending Injury Against Palace

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana could miss out on a place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad this summer after suffering yet another injury in the Reds' recent win over Crystal Palace.

The 29-year-old has made just two Premier League starts this season as he continues to battle an injury-hit career on Merseyside.

Lallana came on as a second half substitute at Selhurst Park at the weekend, replacing Georginio Wijnaldum, but was forced off five minutes later after suffering another hamstring injury.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The former Southampton star missed the opening 12 games of the Premier League season due to problems with his thigh, something which has forced him into Liverpool's Under-21 squad this year to recover at his own pace.

Lallana had missed just three matches in 2018 but this latest injury could force him out for the remainder of the season and scupper his chances of making England's squad this summer, with an in-depth assessment over the damage to his hamstring expected soon, according to the Daily Mail.

5 - Adam Lallana's spell of five minutes is the shortest amount of time a substitute has played before being subbed off in the Premier League this season. Cameo. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2018

This summer could have been Lallana's last chance to attend another World Cup, with the Reds man turning 34 before the 2022 tournament, slated to be held in Qatar.

The playmaker appeared in all three of England's dismal group stage games in Brazil four years ago as the Three Lions suffered defeats at the hands of Italy and Uruguay, as well as only managing a 0-0 draw against Costa Rica.