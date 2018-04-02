Alan Pardew Leaves Doomed West Brom by Mutual Consent With Baggies 10 Points From Safety

Alan Pardew has left West Bromwich Albion with six games remaining of the Premier League season after discussions with the club's hierarchy on Monday.

The Baggies were beaten 2-1 by Burnley on Saturday and remain bottom of the Premier League table, 10 points adrift from safety.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Following a meeting on Monday, West Brom confirmed that Pardew would be leaving the club with immediate effect, along with assistant head coach John Carver.

"The Club would like to thank Alan and John for their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavours," the club have said on their official website. "First-team coach Darren Moore has been placed in charge of first team affairs until further notice."

The relegation-threatened side have just six games left to try and retain their Premier League status, with crucial matches against Swansea, Newcastle and Crystal Palace still to come.

However, the Baggies also have to face Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham before the end of the season, with relegation to the Championship looking certain for the west Midlands side.