Alan Shearer Reveals Why He Thinks Man City Will Triumph Over Liverpool in the Champions League

Newcastle United legend turned television pundit Alan Shearer believes that when Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City go head to head in the Champions League quarter finals, City will emerge triumphant for one main reason - Liverpool's shaky defence.

Manchester City have been dominant in the league this season, currently sitting just one win away from claiming their first Premier League title since the 2013/14 season.

Despite their impressive form, City will undoubtedly be wary of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, with their only defeat of the current league campaign coming at the hands of the Reds at Anfield as City fell to a 4-3 defeat thanks to goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

However, despite eventually picking up all three points, City didn't make it easy for them, mounting a late comeback to close the deficit from three goals to just one, taking advantage of a relatively lacklustre defence. And that is the reason Shearer feels City will over come the five time European champions, as reported by the Daily Star.

“Jurgen Klopp has tried to address that problem with the purchase of Virgil van Dijk for £75m in January," Shearer said. “Yet still against Palace on Saturday we saw how they can be cut open.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold looked particularly vulnerable at full-back in the first half against Wilfried Zaha while Christian Benteke was gifted two great chances, which he should have scored.

“Manchester City's problems at the back left them short last season but goalkeeper Ederson has made a huge difference, giving them a renewed confidence and the best defence in the league."

Liverpool take on Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarter final at Anfield on Wednesday with a win for either team being a huge result going into the second leg of the tie at the Etihad Stadium next week.