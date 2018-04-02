Charlie Adam Makes Bold Claim That Liverpool Superstar Wouldn't Get Game Time at Real or Barça

Former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has made the bold claim that Liverpool superstar and current Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah wouldn't be able to get a game if he were playing for either Real Madrid or Barcelona, despite rumours of the Spanish giants taking an interest in the 25-year-old attacker.

Since switching Rome for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has been in the form of his life, scoring 37 goals in 42 goals so far this season, as well as notching 12 assists on the side, helping his side maintain a strong top four challenge as well as reaching the Champions League quarter finals.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

However, despite Salah's red-hot form, Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam believes the Egyptian winger would not be able to earn himself a place in the starting lineup of a team like Barcelona or Real Madrid, as reported by the Daily Mail.

"Where's he going to go? It's difficult for him, where does he go?" Adam pondered. "Will he get a game at Real Madrid? Will he get a game at Barcelona? I don't think he would.

"I think he will stay [at Liverpool]".

Despite sitting 18 points off the pace of league leaders Manchester City, Liverpool have enjoyed a strong season, seeing their side go from strength to strength and being able to improve for the first time since Jurgen Klopp's arrival on Merseyside.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

As such, Adam feels as though the Reds could be in contention for the league title within the next couple of years.

"They are capable of winning the league, I'm firmly believe that they are," Adam claimed. "They're one or two short. They've got Naby Keita coming in over the summer, Emre Can looks like he will go.

"But if they can get another one or two in I think they can challenge next summer."

Liverpool's next game comes against an incredibly strong Manchester City side in the first leg of the Champions League quarter finals on Wednesday night.