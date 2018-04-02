Christian Eriksen Becomes Premier League's Leading Sniper With Long-Range Strike Against Chelsea

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen's long-range thunderbolt against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon means that he has now scored more goals from outside the box than any other Premier League player since he entered the league in 2013.

The Danish playmaker scored just before half time to bring Spurs back on level terms after Álvaro Morata had put the hosts in front at Stamford Bridge. Second half goals from Dele Alli saw Tottenham leave west London with all three points, but it was Eriksen's powerful strike that proved to be the record maker.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Eriksen first moved to Tottenham in 2013, leaving Dutch giants Ajax for £12m after impressing during a four-year spell in their academy and first team.





The 26-year-old joined Spurs four games into the Eredivisie season and even claimed an assist on his Premier League debut - setting up Gylfi Sigurdsson's first goal in a 2-0 win over Norwich.

Since then, Eriksen has gone on to make 217 appearances for Tottenham and has played under André Villas-Boas, Tim Sherwood and Mauricio Pochettino.

16 - Christian Eriksen has scored 16 goals from outside the box since his league debut in September 2013; the most of any current player in the Premier League. Laser. pic.twitter.com/I6xhxG3lQS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2018

The Denmark international has become one of the most highly rated midfielders in Europe under Pochettino and has become a key part of Tottenham's rise over the last few years.





Eriksen already has four Eredivisie titles to his name and the Dane will be eager to add to his silverware collection with Tottenham. However, the midfielder's performances have seen rumours of a move away from the Premier League come about and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing him this summer.