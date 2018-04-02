Crystal Palace Suffer Yet Another Setback With Striker Set for Scan Following Injury Blow

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has revealed Eagles striker Alexander Sorloth is set to undergo a scan this week following yet another injury setback.

The Norwegian striker arrived in London from FC Midtjylland in January, but has only made four appearances for the Premier League strugglers, suffering with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action for Palace's two previous games.

Despite showing signs of recovery, Hodgson has revealed the 22-year-old striker has suffered a setback on his way back to full fitness and now requires a scan in order to determine the severity of his injury.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"He was making some progress, but he has felt his hamstring again and we don't quite know how bad that is," Hodgson said, via the Croydon Advertiser.

"It might be one of those little things that happens when you are recovering, but we will need to check it on Tuesday to be sure."

The setback to Sorloth comes as a major inconvenience, with long-term absentee Connor Wickham having suffered yet another injury setback after coming close to making a full return to first team action since getting injured in November 2016.

Subsequently, an out-of-form Christian Benteke is the only striker available at Palace's disposal as the 2017/18 Premier League season reaches its climax.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, there remains a silver lining for the Eagles as the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Ruben Loftus-Cheek returned from injury as Palace fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.





"Hopefully we got through [against Liverpool] without any serious injuries and we have Ruben Loftus-Cheek now back in our fold, which is something we really appreciate," said Hodgson.

"But our squad is very limited, everyone knows that, and we need to keep the 11 who started [against Liverpool], plus Tomkins and Loftus-Cheek; it is going to be these 13 guys really who are going to see us over the line, of course with help from the other subs, all of whom are more than competent.

"But when we are talking about making a real difference in the game, we don't have five Loftus-Cheeks or five Tomkins on the bench."