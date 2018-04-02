Italian side AS Roma have "no intention of selling" goalkeeper Alisson Becker this summer despite constant rumors linking the Brazil international with a move away from the Serie A, according to the club's director of sport Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo - more commonly known as Monchi.

Alisson has most notably been attracting interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid this season, two clubs who are desperate to sign a new shot-stopper at the end of the campaign.

But the 25-year-old's suitors from across Europe could be forced to look elsewhere this summer as Roma's director, who is becoming frustrated at the endless transfer speculation, said that Alisson wouldn't be going anywhere next season.

"All our players can do even better, including Alisson. I am honestly a little tired of talking about Alisson’s future, as I get asked this in every interview now," Monchi said ahead of Roma's Champions League match against Barcelona, quoted by Football Italia.

"We have not received any offers and have no intention of selling. We are happy to have Alisson, we want to enjoy him. I don’t want to name a hypothetical price-tag for him, because when someone doesn’t want to sell, he doesn’t name a price."

It has also been reported that Liverpool could look to sign Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini this summer, but the Italy international insisted he is eager to say in Rome.

Monchi echoed Pellegrini's comments and claimed that the 21-year-old would be an "important figure" in the Giallorossi's future.

"There are reports going around that Lorenzo Pellegrini has a very low release clause, but I want to point out those stories are incorrect," he added.

"Lorenzo will be an important figure in Roma’s future. He is Roman, he’s a Romanista and he grew up in our youth academy."