Ex-Liverpool Hero Steve Nicol Unconvinced by Current Star As Defensive Fragilities Continue

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has admitted that he isn't fully convinced by goalkeeper Loris Karius despite improved performances from the German stopper in recent weeks. Nicol also claims that signing a new first choice stopper would solve the club's defensive frailties.

It's been a strong season from the Reds this term. Sitting in fourth place in the Premier League, and facing Manchester City in the quarter final of the Champions League, City boss Pep Guardiola has branded the side 'almost unstoppable'.

However, according to Nicol, they are stoppable - mainly down to their defensive weaknesses. Despite efforts to improve in that area of the pitch, Nicol seems to believe that signing a first choice goalkeeper will help greatly.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“Liverpool’s problems have been the defensive unit,” Nicol told ESPN (via the Sport Review). “The centre-half position and the goalkeeper.

“They’ve made a difference signing Van Dijk. Karius as good as the last few months has been, I am not ready to rely on him.

“Liverpool have to go out and get a number one.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Unfortunately, the footballing knowledge guru that Nicol is, he hasn't been able to go as far as suggesting a replacement for the soon to leave Simon Mignolet.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for AS Roma keeper Alisson. The Brazilian has been on immaculate form for his side this term, but would command a hefty £52m price tag.

Instead, Jurgen Klopp has now reportedly turned his sites on to former Real Madrid first choice Iker Casillas, whose contract with Porto runs to an end this summer. The two parties are said to have already agreed the move.