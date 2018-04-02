Garth Crooks Slams Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp's Comments Following Crystal Palace Victory

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has slammed Jurgen Klopp's comments suggesting his side deserved a penalty in their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was booked for diving in the first half after dramatically going to ground after a challenge from James McArthur made slight contact with his ankle.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Clearly aggrieved by the referee's choice to book Mane, especially after a series of similarly contentious penalty decisions went against Liverpool, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp claimed his side should have been awarded a penalty, prompting an impassioned response from BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

Speaking on the incident on his column on the BBC Sport website, Crooks wrote: "For an hour Sadio Mane terrified Crystal Palace. But how Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had the brass neck to even suggest the striker deserved a penalty after James McArthur appeared to make contact in the box I have no idea.

"How many more times do I have to say this? Contact in the box doesn't automatically mean it's a penalty. A foul does.

"The delay between the contact being made by McArthur and Mane going to ground was clearly evident and destroyed whatever claim Liverpool could have made.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

"Referee Neil Swarbrick then gave Mane the benefit of the doubt by not issuing a second yellow card for Mane grabbing the ball. And Klopp had the temerity to criticise the referee in his post-match interview for not awarding Liverpool a penalty?

"Mane was lucky to be on the pitch at all. As for Klopp he should just have said thank you and gone on his way."

Liverpool's next match sees them host Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarter finals, with Klopp's men determined to claim their second victory against the Citizens this season on Wednesday.