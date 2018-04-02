Jamie Redknapp Tips West Ham Youngster to Become Next John Terry as Contract Talks Loom

Jamie Redknapp has heaped praise on West Ham United defender Declan Rice and claimed that the Hammers will be fighting off a host of bids for the starlet in the summer.

Having made his impressive debut for the Republic of Ireland during the international break, 19-year-old Rice helped West Ham secure a rare clean sheet in their vital 3-0 victory again fellow relegation candidates Southampton at the weekend.

The youngster has risen through the ranks at the London Stadium and has made eight Premier League starts at centre back in an impressive breakthrough season.

nothing better than that winning feeling❤😁 massive performance from everyone & massive thank you to the fans who gave us that extra boost!! We keep going ⚒ #COYI pic.twitter.com/nuHpdFBoAL — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) March 31, 2018

Writing for the Daily Mail, Redknapp highlighted Rice as one of the top young talents in England's top division, but also warned the Hammers that they'll face a fight to keep hold of their prized asset in the summer.

“It is ridiculous that it is possible to win Young Player of the Year aged 24. The award should be given to the best player under 20 - and with that criterion Declan Rice would be a serious contender."

“This kid is the next John Terry. At 19 he plays with maturity, is unbelievably brave and comfortable on the ball," Redknapp continued.

That's quite the complement for your teammate, @_DeclanRice! pic.twitter.com/o1pEDoFzUy — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) April 1, 2018

"Rice capped a fine week, in which he was man of the match on his Republic of Ireland debut against Turkey, with an assured display against Southampton. This summer I have little doubt that West Ham will be fighting off bids for their young star.”

According to previous reports, West Ham will be offering Rice - who is contracted to the club until the summer of 2020 - an improved contract at the end of the current campaign.