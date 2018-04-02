Julian Weigl Admits Bayern Munich Are a 'Class Above' Dortmund After Humiliating 6-0 Loss

Following an embarrassing 6-0 thumping to Bayern Munich at the weekend, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl has admitted that his side are a class below the Bundesliga table-toppers and claimed that the BVB were too "nervous" to ever stand a chance of winning.

Bayern Munich are one win away from retaining the Bundesliga title after they secured their third Der Klassiker victory of the season thanks to a hat-trick from Robert Lewandowski and strikes from Thomas Muller, James Rodriguez and Franck Ribery.

Dortmund, on the other hand, remain third in the table following the humiliating loss but are in danger of losing out on their Champions League qualification place with both Bayern Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt just three points below them in fifth and sixth place.

Weigl, who came on as a first-half substitute for Gonzalo Castro, admitted that his team deserved nothing from the game: "Bayern were simply a class above," he conceded, as quoted by Ruhr Nachrichten (via AS Football).

"At no time did we have the feeling we could take something, so the result is fine. We had a maximum of one, maybe two chances.

"It's tough. We wanted to get something, but if you want to get something in Munich, you have to bring some courage. If you're nervous beforehand, you have no chance."

Leipzig and Frankfurt swap places in their Leverkusen sandwich ⤴️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/hDVsJCgX8j — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) April 2, 2018

Asked whether his side's chances of playing Champions League football next season have been irreparably damaged, Weigl replied: "I hope not, of course. Obviously, it was a blow. But we have enough time before the next game.

"We have to realise we were a class below here, but that's the way it goes for most teams in the Bundesliga. I hope it was just a slip-up. We have a home game against Stuttgart, in which we want to show a different face."