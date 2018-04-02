Leicester Keen to Beat Tottenham in Race to Sign Porto Full Back After Failed Spurs Bid Last Summer

Leicester City are keen to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Ricardo Pereira from Porto.

Spurs reportedly remain interested in the full back, following strong links between the player and club in the summer transfer window, but Portuguese newspaper A Bola (via Sport Witness) claim that the Foxes have also been impressed by the 24-year-old.

The north London side are thought to have offered between £10m and £13m for the Portuguese star last summer, before opting to sign Serge Aurier from Paris Saint Germain instead.

However, rumours have surfaced that Pereira could be departing his current club at the end of the season, and Spurs are thought to still be interested in the full back, with his £22m release clause proving tempting for the Lilywhites.

Reports on Monday claimed that fellow Premier League side Leicester could try and land the full back before Spurs get the chance.

Foxes manager Claude Puel worked with Pereira during his time in charge at Ligue 1 side Nice, and is eager to bring the Portuguese star to the King Power Stadium. It is thought that Leicester are preparing to offer the £22m fee to trigger the release clause in the full backs contract.

Pereira signed for Porto in 2013 but, after making only 33 appearances for the club over two seasons, he spent the past two campaigns on loan at Nice, before returning to Portugal for the current campaign. The full back has made 36 appearances for the club this term, catching the eye of Ligue 1 sides as well as some Premier League clubs.





