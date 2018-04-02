Liverpool Star Confident Man City Are 'Definitely Beatable' Ahead of Huge Champions League Clash

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has every confidence that runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City are 'definitely beatable' as the two clubs prepare to face each in the first leg of a huge Champions League quarter final clash at Anfield this week.





Liverpool are still the only team to have beaten City, who will be confirmed as the earliest champions in Premier League history if they win against Manchester United next weekend, in the league this season after emerging victorious in a 4-3 thriller back in January.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

£75m January signing Van Dijk had to miss that game through injury, with his involvement when City make the short trip to Merseyside on Wednesday set to make the Reds stronger.

"It's very exciting. It's the quarter-finals of the Champions League and I've never played at this stage before. I'm looking forward to playing in a fantastic atmosphere at Anfield and hopefully we will be enjoying it afterwards as well," the Dutchman is quoted saying by the Liverpool Echo.

"I've watched big European games at Anfield before and I know they are very special. The atmosphere will definitely help us a lot. It's down to us as players to deliver on the pitch.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"We know they are beatable, definitely, but this is a different game. Wednesday is only the first leg. We need to keep our focus and prepare well."

Superstar forward Mohamed Salah netted in the 4-3 win over City earlier in the campaign and the Egyptian was on the scoresheet again as Liverpool saw off Crystal Palace on Saturday. It was his 37th goal of an unbelievable debut season, the 29th in the Premier League.

He is now only two goals shy of matching Luis Suarez's Premier League tally from 2013/14, while he is well on course to become the first Liverpool player to net 40 in all competitions in a single season since Anfield legend Ian Rush in 1986/87.