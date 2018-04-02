Luke Shaw's Man Utd Misery Continues With Parking Ticket After Missing Out on Swansea Win

Manchester United left back Luke Shaw has received even more unwanted news after missing out on his side's weekend win over Swansea. The former Southampton defender came back from a meal on Saturday night to find a parking ticket on his Range Rover.

He was an unused substitute at the Liberty Stadium during their 2-0 win over the Swans, and has received a huge amount of criticism from manager Jose Mourinho since the Portuguese arrived at Old Trafford.

And now, according to the Mirror, Shaw's woes have worsened - coming back from a meal at the weekend to a parking ticket.

This comes after a torrid afternoon against Brighton before the recent international break. Shaw was hauled off at half-time against the Seasiders during United's FA Cup quarter final victory, and Mourinho went on to be very critical of the left back in his post-match comments.

With only one year left on his deal in Manchester, the defender's time at the club looks soon to end - even if he doesn't leave this summer (which is highly expected).

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Shaw once the summer arrives, and United are said to be in the market for a new left back. There have been murmurs that a swap deal involving Spurs' Danny Rose could be in the pipeline, but nothing solid has emerged since reports began spinning the story.

With any luck, Shaw's Old Trafford nightmare will be over soon enough, and maybe then he'll be able to avoid any unwanted parking tickets.