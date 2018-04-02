Man City's Fernandinho Reveals Bizarre Fashion Sense of 'Great Player' Bernardo Silva

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has described teammate Bernardo Silva as an "exceptional guy and great player" but revealed that his style still needs to be worked on - after the Portuguese international turned up to training in his pyjamas.

Silva arrived at the Etihad in the summer from Monaco but struggled for game-time early on in the season. Nevertheless, since the turn of the year, City boss Pep Guardiola has entrusted the 23-year-old with a number of both Premier League and Champions League starts and Silva has rewarded the Catalan tactician with five goals and the same amount of assists since.

Seeing as Bernardo Silva’s gear is all over Instagram again, this is what Fernandinho had to say about it yesterday [ESPN] pic.twitter.com/gY8ntp8ov3 — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) April 1, 2018

Fellow midfielder Fernandinho has praised Silva's contribution to the team, but revealed to ESPN (via Goal correspondent Sam Lee) some questionable fashion decisions made by the former Monaco man.

"So that you can have an idea...yesterday he arrived in at training in his pyjamas! So you can see how it is...

"But he's an exceptional guy, a great player who has been helping us a lot. Off the pitch, though, his fashion style falls short... we joked that, back in Brazil, his clothes would be hung up in the dressing room for everyone to see!

"You know, some guys like to groom themselves a little bit, others not so much... but Bernardo, it's very complicated... arriving in your pyjamas, that's just too much!"

Having played just 26 minutes in Manchester City's 3-1 dismantling of Everton at the weekend, Bernardo Silva will hoping to start his fourth Champions League game in a row on Wednesday, when the Citizens are set to face Premier League rivals Liverpool in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.