Man Utd Star Eager to Stay With 'Greatest Club in England' Despite Transfer Links

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is seemingly not looking for a move this summer, insisting that he wants to play as many games as possible for the "greatest club in England."

The Red Devils have been tipped to cash in on their Spanish midfielder after the World Cup and many expect Herrera to return to La Liga next season, with his United contract expiring in 2019.

However, the 28-year-old has expressed his desire to stay with the club beyond this season and add to his 153 career appearances for Manchester United.

"I have already played more than 150 games for this club and I want to keep adding games and trying to play as well as possible because one day when I retire from football, I will say I had the chance to play for the greatest club in England," Herrera told the United Review (via ESPN).

"So I want to enjoy every moment, not only the matches but also at the training ground. The first thing to be able to do that is to be fit and that's why I am so happy to be back with the team."

The Spain international has been out of action for some time through injury in 2018 but a recent return to fitness has Herrera in line to feature in the Manchester derby next week.

Pep Guardiola's City could be crowned Premier League champions with victory at the Etihad next week, but all eyes will currently be on the first leg of their Champions League quarter final against Liverpool.