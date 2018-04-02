Manchester United have announced the dates for their pre-season tour of the US in the summer via their official website.

The Red Devils' tour will kick off against Club America on Thursday 19, July in Phoenix. And that will be followed up by a match against the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday 22, July in Santa Clara.

Said tour will mark the fifth time United have made their preparations for the season in the United States, and the second consecutive under Jose Mourinho's reign. It will be presented by AON and matches will be available for viewing on MUTV.

United have also promised a celebrity visit, following the cast of popular TV series Game of Thrones, as well as Julia Roberts and Gary Oldman, dropping in for a chat during the last tour.

Perhaps there will also be a visit from their former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede only recently left United to join MLS side LA Galaxy but could pop in to have a bit of fun with his ex-colleagues.