Mesut Ozil Takes Cheeky Swipe at Police Force After Tormenting Stoke In Arsenal's 3-0 Victory

Mesut Ozil has hit back at Stoke police force after Arsenal's 3-0 victory over the Potters on Sunday by resurfacing a tweet published back when the Potters beat the north London club in August.

Arsenal claimed a convincing win over relegation favourites Stoke on Sunday and Ozil starred in the match, playing a key role in almost everything good Arsenal did going forward.

This was in stark contrast to the German's performance back in August, when the Gunners lost 1-0 to Stoke and Ozil came under serious criticism - with the police Twitter account taking a jab at him.

apologies for the delay in replying. We've been busy looking for a missing person, surname Ozil. Have you seen him? #Banter — Stoke Police (@Policingstoke) August 20, 2017

This fairly amusing tweet from Stoke Police caused uproar on Twitter and Ozil was clearly determined to make them eat their words. The tweet has now come back to bite them, with Ozil going back to find the post and putting his own spin on it.

.@Policingstoke didn‘t help in the case of robbery last summer so we took matters into our own hands. 🕵🏼‍♂ Proud to announce we earned three hard fought points today for @TheIwobiEffect and all the other gunners 😉 #Banter pic.twitter.com/wVrFgPKeJh — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 1, 2018

Although he did not score or assist in Sunday's game, the 29-year-old was back to his best, pulling the strings in midfield and showing off his exquisite range of passing time and time again to unlock the Potters defence.

Despite the convincing win, Arsenal will feel no better about their position in the Premier League table. They still sit sixth in the league and are 13 points behind fourth placed Tottenham.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

They will still be hoping to finish the season strongly and perhaps even nick fifth place off Chelsea, who are now just five points ahead of the Gunners following their 3-1 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

The only hope of Champions League qualification for Arsenal now lies with the Europa League, where they face CSKA Moscow in the quarter final first leg on Thursday.