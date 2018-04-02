Mesut Ozil Takes Cheeky Swipe at Police Force After Tormenting Stoke In Arsenal's 3-0 Victory

By 90Min
April 02, 2018

Mesut Ozil has hit back at Stoke police force after Arsenal's 3-0 victory over the Potters on Sunday by resurfacing a tweet published back when the Potters beat the north London club in August.

Arsenal claimed a convincing win over relegation favourites Stoke on Sunday and Ozil starred in the match, playing a key role in almost everything good Arsenal did going forward.

This was in stark contrast to the German's performance back in August, when the Gunners lost 1-0 to Stoke and Ozil came under serious criticism - with the police Twitter account taking a jab at him.

This fairly amusing tweet from Stoke Police caused uproar on Twitter and Ozil was clearly determined to make them eat their words. The tweet has now come back to bite them, with Ozil going back to find the post and putting his own spin on it.

Although he did not score or assist in Sunday's game, the 29-year-old was back to his best, pulling the strings in midfield and showing off his exquisite range of passing time and time again to unlock the Potters defence.

Despite the convincing win, Arsenal will feel no better about their position in the Premier League table. They still sit sixth in the league and are 13 points behind fourth placed Tottenham. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

They will still be hoping to finish the season strongly and perhaps even nick fifth place off Chelsea, who are now just five points ahead of the Gunners following their 3-1 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday. 

The only hope of Champions League qualification for Arsenal now lies with the Europa League, where they face CSKA Moscow in the quarter final first leg on Thursday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now