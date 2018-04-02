Pep Guardiola Praises 'Almost Unstoppable' Liverpool As He Identifies Surprise Reds Threat

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has admitted that the Champions elect are in for a tough time on Merseyside this Wednesday, as Manchester City take on Liverpool at Anfield in their Champions League quarter-final clash.

The City boss admitted Liverpool's attack in 'almost unstoppable' but he pinpointed a surprise threat for his side - as the Spanish manager admitted he fears ex-Arsenal player in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and defender Virgil van Dijk.

Salah + Mane + Firmino = "almost unstoppable" 🔥💯



Pep Guardiola has been praising the Liverpool trio ahead of Manchester City's trip to Anfield on Wednesday.



Guardiola takes his side to Anfield on Wednesday night for the first leg of their blockbuster all-English quarter-final clash. Liverpool are the only team to beat City so far this Premier League season, with the Liverpool front three Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all finding the back of the net in their 4-3 home win in January.

Guardiola, however, name-checked the Reds' opening goalscorer on that afternoon Oxlade-Chamberlain and Van Dijk as potential danger men when discussing the threats Liverpool possess.

“Score goals away is so important and we are going to try to score goals but we cannot deny three people running up front plus Chamberlain in the middle plus set-pieces with Van Dijk – they are an extraordinary team,” Guardiola explained, via the BBC.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The City boss also spoke of the more obvious threats of Liverpool's 'almost unstoppable' attack and whilst stating that the way Liverpool play is 'complicated' for his side.

“Not just him [Salah], Mane and Firmino, all three, they are almost unstoppable. They are fantastic, fantastic players. The way Liverpool plays is so complicated for us. We know that," Guardiola continued.

"They are so quick, they are so good and it is tough, but it is quarter-final of Champions League so we cannot expect in that level that something is going to be easy."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

City, who continued their fine form after dispatching Everton on Saturday night, reached the Champions League quarter-finals by defeating Basel in their Champions League round of 16 clash in February, whilst Liverpool steamrollered Porto.

Manchester City return to Premier League action on Saturday against rivals Manchester United, in a derby that could see the Citizens win the Premier League title. However, Guardiola could be set to rest a lot of his star players with the return leg of their Champions League tie against Liverpool set to take place next week Tuesday.