Pep Guardiola Provides Surprising Sergio Aguero Injury Update Ahead of Crunch Champions League Clash

Manchester City's top goalscorer this season Sergio Aguero may make his return to the squad for Wednesday's Champions League quarter final first leg against Liverpool.

Aguero suffered a knee injury in training after the club's 1-0 win over Chelsea in March and has not featured in the squad since.

The Argentine is also yet to train since the knock according to boss Pep Guardiola, but he is hopeful that Aguero will be fit enough to take a place on the bench if needed in Wednesday's season-defining fixture.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Guardiola spoke to Sky Sports about the upcoming game against Liverpool, who are the only side to beat City in the league this season: ''We will see about Sergio, still he didn't train. Hopefully he is much better.





''On Monday we will see and in these situations, it is day by day. I hope he can help us. Maybe not in the beginning but maybe the bench. After that we have Manchester United and then Liverpool in the second leg. Maybe we have to change the system and have six strikers to win the game.

''We need Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Lukas Nmecha - everybody. Liverpool is not one game, it is 180 minutes. We need a good performance for the second leg.''

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Guardiola made a point of singling out Liverpool's front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who have all been on blistering form this season.





''All three, they are almost unstoppable. They are fantastic, fantastic players and the way Liverpool plays is so complicated for us. They are an extraordinary team.''

City took another step towards the Premier League title on Saturday by comfortably beating Everton 3-1. They can now secure the league with a win against bitter rivals Manchester United next weekend.



