Pundit & Liverpool Fan Micky Quinn Claims Reds Will Have Huge Transfer War Chest This Summer

Former Liverpool player Micky Quinn has extraordinarily claimed that Liverpool are planning to spend a whopping £250m this summer.

The Reds will be trying to become the team to challenge Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who currently have a runaway lead at the top of the Premier League.

Quinn was talking on Tony Cascarino's talkSPORT radio show (via the Express), and could not let time pass without bringing his beloved Reds into the conversation.

Liverpool currently sit 18 points behind Manchester City, who have a 16 point lead on second-placed Manchester United. Quinn is excited for the summer ahead though, as he claims that Liverpool will have a huge £250m to spend.

Klopp has already signed a player ahead of the summer, with RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita set to be a massive boost to Liverpool's central midfield options.

“Liverpool, I was going to dive in but I thought I’d bide my time,” Quinn said.

“Apparently Liverpool have a war chest of about £250m to spend.

“And they’ve got Keïta, Naby Keïta coming in the summer, who would be an improvement in the centre of midfield.”





Meanwhile, host Tony Cascarino added that he hopes Liverpool can improve next season, but remains unsure whether they can catch a team as good as Manchester City.

“I’m really hopeful Liverpool come with a side next year that will be better again,” Cascarino said.

“Klopp has clearly improved Liverpool but with all that war chest and improving the team, can they match City?

“Everyone is a long way behind them at the moment.”