Reds Fans Urge Liverpool to Sign Crystal Palace Attacker After Selhurst Park Clash

Liverpool fans are always on the lookout for potential new stars and are among the most vocal on social media haranguing their board to make various signings.

If a player has a standout game these days, you can expect to see a few Reds fans urging the Anfield side to sign him up.

The latest player to tickle their fancies is none other than Crystal Palace star winger Wilfried Zaha. While they must have been upset at the player's winning of a penalty during the 2-1 win on Saturday, a section of Reds fans were left very impressed by the 25-year-old and called on their club to go after him in the summer, even at the expense of missing out on Thomas Lemar.

Below are a few tweets from fans hoping to see Zaha at Liverpool next season: