Roma Star Travels to Spain With Squad for Champions League Tie After Weekend Injury Scare

Radja Nainggolan has been included in Eusebio Di Francesco's Roma squad to face Barcelona this week.





The Belgian limped off injured after only playing 16 minutes against Bologna on Saturday, leaving Di Francesco to sweat over his fitness. But with the Serie A side set to play Barca in the Champions League on Wednesday, the 29-year-old has travelled to Spain with the squad, having recovered from the muscle injury that cut his outing short on the weekend.

Roma posted an update via their official website on Monday afternoon, confirming the player's inclusion, as well as naming the 21-man contingent picked for the first leg of their clash with the Spanish giants.





"Eusebio Di Francesco has named a 21-man squad for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final clash against Barcelona - with Radja Nainggolan and Lorenzo Pellegrini both among the travelling party," a statement on the website read.

Nainggolan has made 33 appearances for Roma this season, scoring three goals and handing out eight assists. He is one of their most important players as well, and losing him for an important match such as the upcoming one would have certainly been a huge blow.