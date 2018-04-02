Samuel Umtiti Admits He Has 'Low' Buyout Clause As He Confirms Man Utd Interest

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has confirmed that Manchester United are chasing his signature, one of several clubs he claims are interested in him.

He also revealed that is yet to start discussing a new contract at Camp Nou to raise his 'low' buyout clause.

United have been heavily linked with Umtiti in recent weeks as manager Jose Mourinho scours Europe for top defenders to strengthen and rebuild his defence this summer. Experienced Spurs star Toby Alderweireld and Mourinho favourite Raphael Varane are other rumoured targets.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

However, it is speculation about Umtiti that has gathered the most speed and the 24-year-old Frenchman has admitted he is yet to start discussing a new contract with Barça. His €60m (£52.6m) may also be considered low hanging fruit in the current transfer market.

However, while reports link Barcelona with replacements as varied as Dayot Upamecano and Clément Lenglet, United may have their work cut out prising the France international away from Catalunya as he says it was his 'dream' to join Barça and isn't looking to leave.

"Negotiations for a contract renewal have not started yet. My release clause is low, but that's not what I worry about, I focus on the pitch," Umtiti told Canal Football Club.

"It's not only Manchester United, other clubs want me as well, but my sole focus is on Barcelona. It was my dream to play at Barça. And I achieved it when I was just 22. I'm very happy here, whenever I play and whenever I train."

United are expected to have a defensive clear out at the end of the season, with Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind, Phil Jones and even Luke Shaw potentially vulnerable.

The club's most reliable and dependable defenders this season have been veteran former wingers Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young. Eric Bailly, meanwhile, has missed much of the campaign as a result of injury and has only recently returned to action.