AC Milan Plotting Summer Moves for Bayern & Lyon Stars As Part of Another Squad Overhaul

AC Milan are reportedly targeting Bayern Munich and Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, as well as former Manchester United and now Lyon winger Memphis Depay ahead of another summer revamp.

That is according to Italian source Tuttosport (via Football Italia), who report that the Rossoneri have added the pair mentioned above to their wish list, which is already understood to have Pepe Reina, Ivan Strinic and Swansea's Ki Sung-Yueng pencilled in.

The report notes that their summer plans will, however, be entirely contingent on their Financial Fair Play (FFP) settlement, with the club getting rejected by UEFA following the presentation of a voluntary agreement.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Tuttosport reckon Vidal will ask to leave Bayern in the summer, a year ahead of his contract expiration date, something that should lower his fee. However, Milan could have difficulty paying his wages if they are handed FFP sanctions, while Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with the veteran enforcer.





Depay, meanwhile, has hailed the San Siro side as “a great club", but publicly insisted he remains focussed on Lyon. In addition to rivalling Milan for Vidal, United could also scupper plans to sign Depay - as they included a buy-back option in their deal with Lyon.





Lyon meanwhile aren't keen on selling one of their top assets, with president Jean-Michel Aulas insisting the Dutchman is highly rated by the club despite his propensity to frustrate.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

“I told him we like him a lot. He’s a boy who needs love. He’s able to change a match at any time,” he said earlier this year.

“He made amazing technical moves, some helping the club and the result, and sometimes frustrating us.

“With his technique, he brings things that have rarely been seen in Lyon. With his personality, we can only love him, even if sometimes he frustrates us.”