AC Milan vs Inter Preview: Recent Form, Team News, Prediction & More

AC Milan and Inter meet in a crucial Serie A clash at the San Siro on Wednesday, their first meeting since a 1-0 extra time victory for Milan in the Copa Italia quarter final in December.

This match was originally scheduled to take place last month, but was suspended due to the tragic and sudden death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. Wednesday will now see the re-arranged fixture taking place.

With the added spice of Champions League qualification, a win would move Milan to within five points of their rivals.

Here is everything you need to know about one of the fiercest derbies in world football:

Recent Form





Milan go into this game in brilliant form - despite a 3-1 loss to league leaders Juventus on Saturday. Before that game I Rossoneri were unbeaten in their last 10 games in Serie A, winning 8 of those games.





They also showed their defensive nous, by registering a clean sheet in half of the 10 games between the end of December and the end of March.

However, visitors Inter have also shown strong recent form, having only lost one of their last 11 league games - a 2-0 loss to Genoa back in February. Inter have won their last two games convincingly, recording a 5-0 away win at Sampdoria before the international break, and a 3-0 home win over Hellas Verona on Saturday.





Like Milan, Inter's main strength has laid in their defensive solidity, having only conceded seven league goals since the start of 2018.

Team News





Milan will be without influential midfielder Lucas Biglia who will have to sit out the match due to suspension. The Argentina international was booked in Saturday's loss to Juventus, meaning that his tally of yellow cards is now at five, which earns him a one match suspension.

It is doubtful that full back Ignazio Abate will be available for selection, having missed the last five games with a muscle injury.





Right back Andrea Conti is also unlikely to be fit for selection. The 24-year-old was included on the bench against Chievo Verona before the international break after making his comeback from a cruciate knee ligament injury, but has suffered a set back to his recovery.





Inter on the other hand can boost an almost fully fit squad, with only centre back Andrea Ranocchia likely to miss the game with a hamstring injury. The 30-year-old captained the club against Genoa and Benevento in February, but has missed the last two league games due to injury.

Prediction

This is one of the biggest derbies in world football, and as it is widely known, the form book goes out of the window when it comes to derby games.

With both teams in good form, and with the added element of UEFA Champions League qualification at stake, it could be both a fiery and cagey affair.

Looking at the history of the fixture, it is traditionally a high scoring game, and, despite the dominance of defences in the Italian game, the added spice of a derby could mean that this game will see a repeat of the exciting games of the past.

Prediction: Milan 2-2 Inter