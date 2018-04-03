Atletico Consider Valencia Forward As Potential Replacement for Antoine Griezmann This Summer

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Valencia forward Rodrigo as they consider replacement options for France star Antoine Griezmann if he leaves, per Cadena Ser (H/T Mundo Deportivo).

Griezmann is believed to be Barcelona bound this year, with the Catalan side keen to bring him in - and Atletico are said to have identified Rodrigo as a player who can step in to fill the void.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

The forward scored for Spain against Germany during the recent international break and has scored 17 in 35 appearances for Valencia so far this season.

Griezmann, meanwhile, was reported as having discussed Barcelona with France teammate Samuel Umtiti.

"It's true that we [Griezmann and I] talk about it a lot. I was able to talk about it with him, but just to find out what he thinks of my club," the Barca defender told Canal Plus.

"But everyone thinks good things about it. It makes them dream. Players of that level. If he comes, we'd have to play with six forwards."

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Last month, the Atletico striker claimed that he would like it if his future were sorted out before the World Cup as he wishes to travel to Russia without potential transfer moves on his mind.

"I want to travel to Russia without this concern," he explained. "It's not about knowing where I'll play, but about having the peace of mind if I'm still in one place or another. It may be boring, but I have told my sister that, whether I stay or not, this will have to be resolved beforehand.

"What bothers me the most is that everyone asks me about this issue."