Bayern Chief Confirms Club Will Take Up Bargain €42m Option to Sign Midfield Star on Permanent Deal

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has hailed the impact James Rodriguez has had on his new club, and has confirmed the club will soon complete a permanent deal for the player.

The Colombian international joined the Bavarian side on a two-year loan deal last summer, and has already settled into life in the Bundesliga nicely having scored five goals and contributing nine assists in 18 Bundesliga appearances so far this season.

Most recently, he played a starring role in Bayern's 6-0 demolition of rivals Dortmund - which saw him score one and assist twice in what was a man of the match performance from the midfielder - with Bayern fans now eager to make the deal permanent.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Fans won't have to worry about his value rising with these impressive performances and Bayern potentially having to pay more the longer they wait, as the deal with Madrid states Bayern can make the deal permanent for a fee of just €42m at any time.

Speaking with the Bundesliga's official website, Bayern CEO Rummenigge expressed his delight at the transfer, claiming: "We are completely happy with his development, especially since Jupp Heynckes became coach.

"He is a very, very good transfer, there is no hurry. We have very clear conditions in terms of the contract. We have a two-year loan deal and then a purchase-option of €42m that we will have to take up."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The 26-year-old is also expected by many to have a World Cup like his last, which saw him finish as the tournament's Golden Boot winner which initially earn him his big-money move to Real Madrid.





Bayern look to have got a bargained deal on their hands, and fans will surely be hoping the club pull the trigger on the €42m release clause sooner rather than later as they look to wrap up their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title.