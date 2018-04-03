Brighton Captain Bruno Signs New 1-Year Deal to Extend Amex Stay to 2019

Brighton have signed 37-year-old full-back Bruno to a new one-year deal, extending his stay with the club to 2019.

The Spaniard, also the team's skipper, has made 213 appearances for the side, having joined in 2012. And he has played 21 games for them so far this term.

"Brighton & Hove Albion captain Bruno has signed a new one-year contract with the club, which will run until June 2019," a statement on the club's official website reads.

Manager Chris Hughton also hailed the right-back, referring to him as an excellent and exemplary captain.

“Bruno has been exemplary in my time as manager," Hughton said. "Firstly, he has been an excellent right-back for the team, and secondly an excellent captain for the club over the past three seasons.

“The way he looks after himself, on and off the pitch, is an example to any player, and it is due to that lifestyle of professionalism that he is still playing at such a high level at this stage of his career.

“He has been a regular throughout my time as manager, playing at a consistently high level, and I am delighted to have agreed an extension on his current contract - which is hard earned and well deserved.”