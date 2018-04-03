Brighton Striker Tomer Hemed's Wife Ambitiously Asks for Chelsea Move in Recent Instagram Post

The wife of Brighton and Israel striker Tomer Hemed is keen for her partner to move to Chelsea following a post from her Instagram account.

As reported by 101 Great Goals, Shunit Hemed was in attendance at Stamford Bridge on Easter Sunday to watch Antonio Conte's side lose 3-1 to Tottenham, although her social media activity did catch people's attention.

On her Instagram story, she took a picture from inside Stamford Bridge with the caption "Tomer Hemed. Our next stop beezrat HaShem!", which in English means, "Tomer Hemed. Our next stop with the help of God!"

Hemed has had a difficult season at the Premier League newcomers, scoring twice in 16 league appearances, although the 30-year-old hasn't featured for the Seagulls since their FA Cup fourth round clash against Middlesbrough at the end of January.

Recently speaking to the Jewish Chronicle, Hemed admitted to speaking to Chris Hughton over a potential departure in January due to his lack of playing time behind the likes of Glenn Murray and January acquisitions Leonardo Ulloa and Jurgen Locadia.

He said: "When I saw that there was one day left until the transfer window closed in January and the strikers had arrived, my agent received an enquiry from Levante and other teams in Spain but I believed I could continue playing with Brighton.





"I’ve spoken with Chris Hughton several times and he’s told me that I’m an important and valued player and, of course, that it is nothing personal."