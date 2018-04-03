Extraordinary Statistic Proves the Impact Lionel Messi Has on Barcelona When Coming Off the Bench

Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi produced another extraordinary statistic following his 32-minute cameo during the Catalan side's 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Saturday.

With Barca 2-0 down after 50 minutes at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Messi, who was being rested ahead of the upcoming Champions League match against Roma in midweek, was introduced eight minutes later in a bid for Ernesto Valverde to rescue their unbeaten La Liga record this season.

Despite leaving it late, Luis Suarez got one back in the 88th minute, before Messi completed the comeback with his goal a minute later, setting yet another phenomenal La Liga record in the process.

21 - Lionel Messi has scored 21 La Liga goals as a substitute, more than any other player in the competition in the 21st century (Walter Pandiani, 20). Impact. pic.twitter.com/LB1oZoPvKp — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 2, 2018

Saturday's match once again showed the importance of Messi for Barcelona, who's capable of coming off the bench to rescue games.

Messi's latest La Liga goal was his 26th of the season, making him the league's top scorer ahead of teammate Luis Suarez and great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, both of whom sit on 22.

The 30-year-old also leads the league in assists with 12 (no other player has more than 9) in what has been yet another incredible season that could finish with another treble for the club.

Barcelona currently hold a nine point lead at the top of La Liga with only eight games left to play, while Valverde's side also have a Copa del Rey final against Sevilla at the end of the month.

More pressingly for Messi and co. however is a Champions League quarter final tie to contend with. Their first leg battle against Italian side AS Roma takes place at the Nou Camp on Wednesday.