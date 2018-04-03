Harry Kane Names the Two Things Tottenham Need to Do to Ensure 'Successful' Season

Harry Kane has insisted that in order for Tottenham to view this season as a success, they must qualify for next season's Champions League and win the FA Cup.

They're close to securing the first aim after a 3-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge at the weekend opened up an eight point gap between themselves and Antonio Conte's men in fifth place with just seven Premier League games left to play.

It was the first time in 28 years Tottenham had beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and according to Kane they must now end another long drought in order to classify this season as a successful one.

Speaking with the Independent, Kane admitted: “Champions League football is a must, and we’re in a great position.





“I think we’ve got to try and win the FA Cup. If we do that, we can say it’s been a very good season. Obviously [Manchester] City have run away with the league this year, and fair play to them. But for us, it’s about maintaining the Champions League every year, and trying to win a trophy.

"We’re in a good spot. We’ve got a tough game against Manchester United in the semi-final, but if we can get through that, we play Chelsea or Southampton, and go from there.”

Tottenham's last piece of silverware came back in 2008 when they won the League Cup, however they haven't won the FA Cup since 1991. They now find themselves in the semi final of the FA Cup against Manchester United, potentially just two games away from a major trophy.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Tottenham fans will have been delighted to see the return of their star striker at the weekend after it was once feared his ankle injury could've kept him out for the rest of the season. However, he played the last 16 minutes of the game against Chelsea on Sunday, and Kane also admitted he enjoyed the few weeks break ahead of a tough end to the season and World Cup.

He added: "The swelling went down quick. Whenever I get injured, I prepare right and make sure I do everything I can to get back on the pitch. Whenever something bad happens in football or life, you have to find the positives.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"For me, it was a chance to get a couple of weeks’ break, refresh the other muscles, and get ready for the business end of the season.”

Tottenham fans will be hoping their side can deliver a piece of silverware at the end of what has been another productive season from Mauricio Pochettino's men and they look to head into their new stadium next year with a trophy to add to the new cabinet.