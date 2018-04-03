Inter 'Drop Interest' in PSG Star & Will Instead Focus On Resolving Internal Contract Issues

Javier Pastore's time at PSG looks to be all but over, however his hopes of a departure took a small hit after Inter Milan all but withdrew their interest in the midfielder.

The Argentine won his 17th trophy with the Parisians after PSG defeated Monaco 3-0 in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue on Sunday, however has also admitted that it could be his last trophy with the team.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, he told reporters (via Calciomercato): “Is it my last title with PSG? I don’t know yet. I still have a year on my deal.





"We will talk with the club about what they want for me, and what I want for me. We’ll decide at the end of the season, not now. I need clarity.”

With the midfielder seemingly unsettled in Paris, this has sparked transfer rumours regarding potential destinations for Pastore, with Inter Milan previously being a strong contender.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

One big reason for this was that Inter's current director of football Walter Sabatini was formerly performing the same role at Palermo, and was in fact the one who signed Pastore to the club back in 2009. Although both sides may no longer be at Palermo, the two parties have remained close and highly respectful of each other.

What may now be holding the deal back, according to the previous report, is that Inter will be looking to resolve issues with current players such as Mauro Icardi and Joao Cancelo before they look to bring players in.

The deal therefore has been put on hold for the time being, although Pastore will now be given time to reevaluate his own future at PSG before the end of the season.