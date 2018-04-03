WATCH: Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco Guide Toronto F.C. to Concacaf Champions League Victory

Club America couldn't find many answers for Toronto F.C. in the first leg of this Concacaf Champions League semifinal.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 03, 2018

Toronto F.C. had more than enough answers for Club America on Tuesday when it picked up a 3-1 win in the first leg of a Concacaf Champions League semifinal.

Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco did much of the heavy lifting for the home team as each player scored a goal to help pick up the victory.

Giovinco opened the scoring with a penalty in the ninth minute, and after Club America tied it at one, Altidore found the back of the net after a beautiful pass put him in position to score just inside the box right before the end of the first half.

An Ashtone Morgan goal early in the second half was the final score of the game.

Check out the highlights from the contest below.

The final leg of the semifinals will be April 10.

