'Just Like a Family': Loanee Rafinha Hints at Serie A Stay Following Fruitful Few Months at Inter

Inter loanee Rafinha has hinted that he could stay at the Italian club, following his six month loan spell from Barcelona, CalcioMercato reports.

The midfielder has had huge injury problems over the past few campaigns, and had been out of action since April 2017, before returning in January to make his first appearance for Barcelona this season, in the Copa del Rey.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The Brazilian then moved to the San Siro days after his return, and he has expressed how happy he is with the Serie A side.

Following Inter's 3-0 victory over Verona on Saturday, Rafinha wrote on his official Instagram account: "I am proud of this team. We are all united, just like a family.”

The Italian side reportedly have a £28m option to make the midfielder's move permanent at the end of the season.

Rafinha appears to be happy at Inter, and with the Brazilian having appeared in every Serie A match since his move, it looks likely that I Nerazzurri could be keen to keep the 25-year-old at the San Siro.